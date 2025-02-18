Tottenham captain Son scoffs at Keane's Maddison claims

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has hit back at Roy Keane, insisting the pundit was wrong about James Maddison.

Maddison made it clear his ‘shush’ celebration after scoring against Manchester United was aimed at Keane, later posting a TikTok video mocking the criticism.

The Spurs captain revealed he and Maddison spoke about Keane’s remarks and were determined to prove the former United midfielder wrong.

Son stated: “Everybody has an opinion but I don’t care what they say.

“Madders is one of the best team-mates I’ve played with in my career.

“In big games, he steps up and scores goals, that’s why we’ve missed him.

"Me and Madders had a chat about this because he’s always had a good personality and been able to move on.

“He’s shown people that it’s wrong. He showed great character and put on a great performance.”