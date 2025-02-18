Spurs plot swoop for Borussia Dortmund winger Gittens

Tottenham are plotting an ambitious summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

The 20-year-old has been on Spurs’ radar for some time as they look to strengthen their options on the left flank, per The Sun.

However, they face stiff competition from Premier League rivals, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea all monitoring his progress.

Gittens, a former Manchester City academy prospect, has impressed in Germany and is now a key figure in Dortmund’s squad.

He has racked up 16 goals in 91 appearances and featured in last year’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

This season, the England U21 international has stepped up further, scoring 11 times in 33 games.