Tottenham dump three of Postecoglou's coaching staff

Tottenham have axed three members of former manager Ange Postecoglou's backroom team.

Postecoglou was dismissed by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on Friday just days after celebrating winning the Europa League title together.

Postecoglou's assistants Nick Montgomery, Sergio Raimundo and Mile Jedinak have now all been axed too.

However, senior assistant coach Matt Wells and goalkeeper coach Rob Burch have remained in their roles.

For the moment, Brentford manager Thomas Frank is regarded as favourite to succeed Postecoglou.