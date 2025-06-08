Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao attacker Williams open to Arsenal move, but...
Departing Lille star David selects three giants as transfer preference
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo clash with Almeria; Mirandes meet Real Racing
Spurs to hijack Man Utd bid for Mbeumo

Frank informs Brentford of Spurs decision as replacement lined up

Paul Vegas
Frank informs Brentford of Spurs decision as replacement lined up
Frank informs Brentford of Spurs decision as replacement lined upAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has asked management to allow him to speak with Tottenham.

The Dane has informed Brentford that he wishes to join Tottenham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Frank is the No1 target for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy after he sacked manager Ange Postecoglou on Friday.

It's understood Frank has can leave Brentford for a set fee of €10m, says talkSPORT.

Frank has been in charge of the Bees since 2018.

Brentford are already drawing up contingency plans should they lose Frank with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna a favoured replacement.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrentfordTottenhamIpswichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham dump three of Postecoglou's coaching staff
Tottenham compete with Palace, Porto for Middlesbrough midfielder Hackney
Frank urges Tottenham to trump Man Utd for Mbeumo deal