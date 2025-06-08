Frank informs Brentford of Spurs decision as replacement lined up

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has asked management to allow him to speak with Tottenham.

The Dane has informed Brentford that he wishes to join Tottenham.

Frank is the No1 target for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy after he sacked manager Ange Postecoglou on Friday.

It's understood Frank has can leave Brentford for a set fee of €10m, says talkSPORT.

Frank has been in charge of the Bees since 2018.

Brentford are already drawing up contingency plans should they lose Frank with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna a favoured replacement.