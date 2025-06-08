Tribal Football
Tottenham compete with Palace, Porto for Middlesbrough midfielder Hackney
Tottenham are lining up a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

While both clubs are managerless, Spurs are scouting Hackney ahead of England's U21 Euros campaign.

The Sun says Spurs face a crowded field, with Porto having a £9m offer in January rejected by Boro.

Crystal Palace and Stuttgart are also keen, with Boro now rating the youngster at £20m.

Tottenham will have scouts in Slovakia for the U21 Euros with the express purpose to run the rule over Hackney.

