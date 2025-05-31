Tottenham announce five senior departures

Tottenham have announced the departures of five senior players.

Reserve goalkeepers Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman have left, along with left-back Sergio Reguilon and loanee forward Timo Werner.

Spurs have also announced that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s loan move with Olympique Marseille has been made permanent. The Dane joins OM for €20m.

Werner, meanwhile, returns to RB Leipzig after a difficult season-long loan.

Forster, Whiteman and Reguilon will not have their contracts renewed, all of which expire at the end of June.