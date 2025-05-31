Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Reason Florian Wirtz decided to 'reject' Man City revealed
DONE DEAL: Liverpool sign Frimpong just hours after announcing Alexander-Arnold departure
Scholes and Carragher agree: Man Utd must sell Fernandes

Tottenham announce five senior departures

Paul Vegas
Tottenham announce five senior departures
Tottenham announce five senior departuresAction Plus
Tottenham have announced the departures of five senior players.

Reserve goalkeepers Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman have left, along with left-back Sergio Reguilon and loanee forward Timo Werner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spurs have also announced that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s loan move with Olympique Marseille has been made permanent. The Dane joins OM for €20m.

Werner, meanwhile, returns to RB Leipzig after a difficult season-long loan.

Forster, Whiteman and Reguilon will not have their contracts renewed, all of which expire at the end of June.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWerner TimoForster FraserReguilon SergioWhiteman AlfieTottenhamMarseilleRB LeipzigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce Danso signing
BVB chief Kehl meets with Sunderland midfielder Bellingham
Zahavi reveals new Bayern Munich talks over Arsenal, Spurs target Sane