Tottenham announce five senior departures
Tottenham have announced the departures of five senior players.
Reserve goalkeepers Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman have left, along with left-back Sergio Reguilon and loanee forward Timo Werner.
Spurs have also announced that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s loan move with Olympique Marseille has been made permanent. The Dane joins OM for €20m.
Werner, meanwhile, returns to RB Leipzig after a difficult season-long loan.
Forster, Whiteman and Reguilon will not have their contracts renewed, all of which expire at the end of June.