DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce Danso signing

Tottenham have announced they're signing permanently on-loan defender Kevin Danso.

Danso has been on-loan at Spurs since January from Lens.

The Austria international has done enough to convince Spurs to trigger the permanent option in his deal.

Tottenham announced today they will pay Danso's £21m fee to sign him outright.

The 26-year-old made 10 Premier League appearances last season and came on as a late substitute as Spurs defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final.