BVB chief Kehl meets with Sunderland midfielder Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund are pushing to convince Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham about a move to Germany.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has been speaking with Bellingham about a summer switch, despite Sunderland's promotion to the Premier League.

Bellingham's older brother Jude, now of Real Madrid, spent three years with Dortmund after being signed from Birmingham City.

Jude, 19, was in Frankfurt this week to meet with BVB officials, including Kehl, says the Daily Mail.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Red Bull Leipzig are also in talks with Bellingham about a departure from Sunderland.