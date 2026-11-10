Tottenham and Newcastle are reportedly weighing moves for AC Milan defender Koni De Winter.

The 24-year-old has impressed under Ruben Amorim at AC Milan so far this season, playing as the centre central defender in his back three.

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De Winter joined AC Milan for a reported package of €20 million (€18 million base fee plus €2 million in add-ons) back in August 2025.

According to TeamTalk, scouts from Tottenham and Newcastle have gone to watch De Winter this season.

Of course, they’re not the only ones. Both Leeds and Brentford have also sent scouts to watch the defender in recent weeks.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea have previously been linked, but it’s understood that De Winter is lower on their shortlists.