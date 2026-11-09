Lens youngster Ismaelo Ganiou is reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham, Newcastle, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the best young defensive prospects in French football since breaking into Lens’ first team last season.

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Ganiou has made 37 appearances across all competitions for Lens, playing a key role as they challenged PSG for the Ligue 1 title last season.

According to TeamTalk, Chelsea and Manchester City have joined Tottenham and Newcastle in tracking the centre back.

It’s understood that officials at his current employers hope the homegrown talent can emulate former France and Real Madrid star Raphael Varane, who also came through at Lens.

Of course, other clubs across France and Europe are keeping tabs on Ganiou too. PSG and Maresille are keen, along with German duo Dortmund and RB Leipzig , and Italian’s Como and Atalanta.