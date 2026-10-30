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Ruben Amorim wants AC Milan reunion with Manchester United youngster

Ruben Amorim wants AC Milan reunion with Manchester United youngster
Ruben Amorim wants AC Milan reunion with Manchester United youngsterREUTERS

Ruben Amorim is reportedly pushing for a reunion with Manchester United youngster Leny Yoro at AC Milan.

Man United reportedly beat Real Madrid to the £59 million signing of Yoro from boyhood club Lille back in the summer of 2024.

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Yoro, still only 20, was widely hailed as the future of United’s defence at the time but has so far struggled to nail down a place in the starting 11.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Amorim’s AC Milan side are hoping to strike a deal for the centre back.

The Serie A side are hoping to sign Yoro for no less than €50 million, which is incredibly unlikely considering his age and widely acknowledged potential. 

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