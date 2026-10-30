Ruben Amorim is reportedly pushing for a reunion with Manchester United youngster Leny Yoro at AC Milan.

Man United reportedly beat Real Madrid to the £59 million signing of Yoro from boyhood club Lille back in the summer of 2024.

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Yoro, still only 20, was widely hailed as the future of United’s defence at the time but has so far struggled to nail down a place in the starting 11.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Amorim’s AC Milan side are hoping to strike a deal for the centre back.

The Serie A side are hoping to sign Yoro for no less than €50 million, which is incredibly unlikely considering his age and widely acknowledged potential.