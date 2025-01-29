Tottenham agree to loan Min-hyeok to QPR as they seek a new attacker

Tribal Football
Tottenham may sign a new attacker after agreeing to loan out 18-year-old winger Yang Min-hyeok to QPR. 

Spurs are desperate to strengthen their squad before Monday's transfer deadline due to their poor form. 

They suffered their 13th Premier League defeat on Sunday, losing 2-1 at home to Leicester

Remarkably, they had more points after 10 games last season than in their first 23 matches this season. 

According to football.london, Yang will gain experience at Loftus Road, with the deal expected to be completed today. 

This move suggests Spurs are confident of signing an attacker soon, as they currently miss several key players like Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, and Timo Werner.

