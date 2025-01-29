Brobbey makes choice between Spurs, West Ham and Everton

Brian Brobbey, targeted by Tottenham, West Ham, and Everton, has reportedly chosen his preferred Premier League destination.

All three clubs are seeking January reinforcements, and the Ajax striker is highly regarded in the Netherlands.

According to De Telegraaf, Tottenham is Brobbey's top choice for their forward line.

However, West Ham still has a chance if they make a serious offer ahead of Spurs.

Brobbey is not interested in joining Everton, the lowest-ranked of the three clubs.

The Netherlands international is keen on a move that aligns with his career ambitions.