Everton boss Dyche tribute to Alli: We wish him the best

Everton boss Sean Dyche has paid tribute to Dele Alli as he leaves Finch Farm.

The midfielder has been training with Everton this season as a free agent, but is now switching to Italy.

The former England midfielder has been invited to train with Como with the view to winning a contract.

Dyche said: "We agreed that we wanted to get him back to a good place, and I think he's there now."

"He's had so much bad luck with injuries that you can't imagine the challenges he's been through. We wish him the best, and that's all we can do.

"He's been incredibly easy for me to work with. Now a new challenge awaits."