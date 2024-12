Torino president Urbano Cairo insists Samuel Ricci isn't for sale in January.

The Italy midfielder is a target for Arsenal and Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Cairo says: "I have total faith in coach Paolo Vanoli, the team is with him and we want to intervene in January to give him a few more players.

"Ricci will certainly remain at Torino.”

Cairo has already told City specifically that Ricci will not leave in January.