Inter Milan hero Materazzi: Inzaghi would suit Man City
Inter Milan hero Marco Materazzi can see Simone Inzaghi succeeding in England.

The former Everton defender admits he's a fan of the Inter coach.

He said on the The Italian Football Podcast: "Inzaghi is perfect for the Premier League, I'm thinking of clubs like Arsenal, or even Manchester United and Manchester City, especially considering that Guardiola's future is still uncertain. However, as an Inter fan, I hope he stays at Inter: he still has a job to do here.

"We are friends, we have known each other for a long time from having played against each other and I have great respect for him. I cannot decide his fate, but I hope he stays in Italy.

"At the moment Inter are not at the top of the Serie A standings, they are in the second place group, 1 point behind Napoli, but in the Champions League they are doing very well: three wins and a draw in the first four matchdays of the 'Championship Phase', with no goals conceded."

