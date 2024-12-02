Luiz digging in heels at Juventus amid Prem return talk

Douglas Luiz is ready to dig in his heels at Juventus.

The summer arrival from Aston Villa has been linked with a January departure after a difficult first few months in Italy.

It's been suggested Juve sports chief Cristiano Giuntoli offered Luiz in meetings with Manchester City and Manchester United when in England last week.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Douglas Luiz is currently not planning to leave Juventus in the January transfer window.

"He’s focused on returning from the injury and make an impact at the club after joining from Villa in the summer."

