Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with victory over Everton: But it was pragmatic
Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect that from Liverpool fans...

Luiz digging in heels at Juventus amid Prem return talk

Paul Vegas
Luiz digging in heels at Juventus amid Prem return talk
Luiz digging in heels at Juventus amid Prem return talkAction Plus
Douglas Luiz is ready to dig in his heels at Juventus.

The summer arrival from Aston Villa has been linked with a January departure after a difficult first few months in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It's been suggested Juve sports chief Cristiano Giuntoli offered Luiz in meetings with Manchester City and Manchester United when in England last week.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Douglas Luiz is currently not planning to leave Juventus in the January transfer window.

"He’s focused on returning from the injury and make an impact at the club after joining from Villa in the summer."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueDouglas LuizJuventusAston VillaManchester CityManchester UnitedSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus scout posted to watch Ipswich striker Delap
Kia working on escape route for Juventus outcast Luiz
Juventus chief Giuntoli in England to offer Man Utd, Man City midfield pair