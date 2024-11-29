Torino fire message back to Man City after Ricci approach

Torino are resisting efforts from Manchester City for Samuele Ricci.

The Italy midfielder is a January target for City as they seek cover for ACL victim Rodri.

However, Tuttosport says Toro have informed City that Ricci will not be leaving during the winter market.

City are willing to pay €35-40m for Ricci, but Toro insist they must wait until June before entering negotiations.

Also interested in the midfielder are Serie A rivals Napoli and AC Milan.

Ricci has a contract with Torino until the summer of 2026.

