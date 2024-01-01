Liverpool challenge Man Utd for Fulham fullback Robinson

Liverpool are challenging Manchester United for Fulham fullback Antonee Robinson.

United are following the USA international this season and are considering a January move.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, The Sun says they will face competition from Liverpool, which see Robinson as key cover for Andrew Robertson.

Ahead of Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool see Robinson as a better bet to succeed Robertson as their senior left-back.

At United, Robinson is viewed as a replacement for the injury-prone Luke Shaw.