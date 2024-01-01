James tips Newcastle to surprise usual suspects this season

David James expects a three-horse race for this season's Premier League title raced.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool goalkeeper also sees a tight battle for fourth place.

He told the Daily Mail: "Manchester City expect to win the league, or at least that's what I expect from them. It is simply what City do.

"Arsenal will be up there. I expect Arsenal to challenge for the title again, and I think Liverpool will too."

Regarding the fight for fourth place, James does not believe that Manchester United, Tottenham or Chelsea will be the main contenders.

"If I look at how the table looks now, then I think the top four will be the clubs that are in those positions now, maybe even in that order.

"It's between Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the fight for fourth place."