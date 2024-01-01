Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands
Man Utd made serious push for PSG-owned Simons, but...
Man Utd deliberately holding back Kone

James tips Newcastle to surprise usual suspects this season

James tips Newcastle to surprise usual suspects this season
James tips Newcastle to surprise usual suspects this seasonAction Plus
David James expects a three-horse race for this season's Premier League title raced.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool goalkeeper also sees a tight battle for fourth place.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Daily Mail: "Manchester City expect to win the league, or at least that's what I expect from them. It is simply what City do.

"Arsenal will be up there. I expect Arsenal to challenge for the title again, and I think Liverpool will too."

Regarding the fight for fourth place, James does not believe that Manchester United, Tottenham or Chelsea will be the main contenders.

"If I look at how the table looks now, then I think the top four will be the clubs that are in those positions now, maybe even in that order.

"It's between Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the fight for fourth place."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJames DavidNewcastle UtdManchester CityLiverpoolArsenalAston Villa
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Man City ace Foden voted PFA Player of Year; Team of the Year named
The 5 best Premier League performers over the international break