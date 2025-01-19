Eintracht Frankfurt chief Krosche confirms Marmoush "leaving us for Man City"

Eintracht Frankfurt chief Markus Krosche has confirmed Omar Marmoush is leaving for Manchester City.

The Egypt striker missed Friday's win against Borussia Dortmund, though was present at the final whistle and appeared to farewell the home support.

Krosche, meanwhile, told DAZN yesterday: "It looks like Omar is leaving us.

"We are in close contact with Manchester City and it looks very likely that he will leave us in the next few hours or days."

It's understood Eintracht Frankfurt have accepted an offer rising to €80m from City for Marmoush.