Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Chelsea make decision over Brighton target Adarabioyo

Eintracht Frankfurt chief Krosche confirms Marmoush "leaving us for Man City"

Paul Vegas
Eintracht Frankfurt chief Krosche confirms Marmoush "leaving us for Man City"
Eintracht Frankfurt chief Krosche confirms Marmoush "leaving us for Man City"Action Plus
Eintracht Frankfurt chief Markus Krosche has confirmed Omar Marmoush is leaving for Manchester City.

The Egypt striker missed Friday's win against Borussia Dortmund, though was present at the final whistle and appeared to farewell the home support.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Krosche, meanwhile, told DAZN yesterday: "It looks like Omar is leaving us.

"We are in close contact with Manchester City and it looks very likely that he will leave us in the next few hours or days."

It's understood Eintracht Frankfurt have accepted an offer rising to €80m from City for Marmoush.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMarmoush OmarManchester CityEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Marmoush left out of Eintracht Frankfurt win as Man City offer accepted
Man City request Eintracht Frankfurt leave Marmoush out of BVB clash, but...
Man City agree Marmoush fee with Eintracht Frankfurt