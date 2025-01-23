Marmoush excited playing with Haaland; being Man City's first Egyptian

Omar Marmoush is excited by the prospect of playing alongside Erling Haaland in Manchester City's attack.

The former Eintracht Franfurt striker completed his move to City this morning.

He told the club's website: "I can’t wait. Erling is a goal-machine and I’m very excited to be able to play with him on the pitch and learn some things from him also.

“Hopefully I can assist him, and we can enjoy playing together."

Marmoush also stated: “From being very young it was my dream to play in the Premier League,” said Marmoush.

“This league is very intense and fits the style of play that I have and I’m just really happy to be here.

“It’s another test for me and this is just the beginning. Now my journey starts with City and hopefully we can win many trophies and gave many nice seasons together.”

On being the first Egyptian to join City, he continued: “It’s a big, big honour and I’m really, really happy to be the first player to play for Manchester City, showing what my country has.

“Representing my country at a big club like this was something I always dreamed of.

“The Premier League is for us in Egypt the biggest league and the most followed league because of my team-mates like Mo Salah and other Egyptian players that have played in the Premier League.

“Most of the players growing up, our dream is to be here and that is why it makes me so happy that I am here to reach this beautiful league.”