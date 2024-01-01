Top 5 Premier League headlines from this weekend

The Premier League brought a ton of action and drama this weekend as the champions dropped points, Everton picked up their first win, United collapsed at home and much more.

Manchester United collapse as Ten Hag’s job comes under threat

Erik ten Hag’s United side look to be without a plan this season as they were picked apart in a 3-0 loss to a Tottenham side who were more than happy to control the game and snatch an easy three points at Old Trafford.

Captain Bruno Fernandes lashed out at James Maddison and was rightfully sent off in the first half which left United dead in the water in the second as Dejan Kulesevski and Dominic Solanke finished the game off to a chorus of boos from frustrated United fans before the final whistle.

Ten Hag’s job looks to be under serious threat after yet another disappointing week that has left many questioning his position at the club with Thursday night’s Europa League fixture against FC Porto being a crucial game for the Dutchman's future.

Everton pick up first win of the season while Crystal Palace remain winless

Sean Dyche’s Everton side grabbed their first 3 points of the season against Crystal Palace thanks to a brace from Dwight Mcneil which pushed the club out of the relegation zone up to 16th.

Palace however drop down into the relegation zone after zero wins in six games which puts pressure on Oliver Glasner’s side who he says need to change their mentality and not bury their head in the sand in a bid to turn things around at Selhurst Park against Liverpool this weekend.

Manchester City drop points once again in brutal title race

Pep Guardiola’s side were clearly missing their star man Rodri this weekend against a tough Newcastle United side who rescued a point thanks to a well-placed Anthony Gordon penalty in the second half.

This is the second week in a row that City have lost out on three points and is the third time in four games that they have succumbed to a draw. Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Oscar Bobb are all out of action at the moment which is clearly taking its toll on Guardiola’s side despite the manager saying the club can handle the absences.

Rodri’s comments on player strikes and an ever-increasing football schedule looks to be ever more important as not only is he out for the season with an ACL injury but City who are normally ruthless have struggled so far this season.

Arsenal keep title dreams alive after late win

Mikel Arteta brushed off claims that his Arsenal side were masters of the “dark arts” this week as a late own goal and a Kai Havertz tap in secured 3 points against a Leicester City side who were close to claiming a draw in the second half.

A draw would have seen them drop to fourth, level with an Aston Villa side who are hot on their heels this season as both sides chase champions Manchester City who look less ruthless now Rodri is sidelined. The Gunners are now unbeaten since the 17th of April which is a huge feat for a side who are desperate for their first title in over 20 years.

Liam Delap shines for Ipswich as they climb out of the relegation zone

The 21-year-old forward's excellent finishing helped Kieran McKenna's side secure a 2-2 draw against in-form Aston Villa side in what is another crucial point for Ipswich this season.

After joining in the summer, the Manchester City academy product scored in each half to keep the game alive in yet another fantastic performance from the 21-year-old who is proving himself to be a ruthless striker for Town as they look to avoid relegation this season.

Ipswich’s fourth draw on the bounce was enough to lift them out of the relegation zone and give them hope of even better to come especially with talent like Delap being consistent each week in a season that Kieran McKenna have taken by storm.