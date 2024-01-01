Top 5 Premier League headlines from this weekend

The Premier League brought a ton of action this weekend including red cards, record breaking goals and late equalisers which sparked fury, here are the top 5 headlines from this week.

A trio of red cards for Forest and Brighton

Morgan Gibbs-White, Fabian Hurzeler and Nuno Espirito Santo were all sent off as tempers boiled over in Brighton's clash with Nottingham Forest which ended 2-2 after 90 minutes of fantastic football.

Gibbs-White was given a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Joao Pedro in which he took out the striker rather than the ball.

This decision sent him shouting in fourth official Anthony Taylor's face, pointing his finger at him before Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler and Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo were sent off for “unacceptable technical area behaviour following the incident".

Haaland reaches 100 Manchester City goals

The Norway striker was making his 105th appearance against Arsenal at the weekend as he fired his shot past goalkeeper David Raya to become a centurion for the club.

Haaland's goals have come at an average of one every 85 minutes as he equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record at Real Madrid of fewest games needed to reach 100 goals for a team from Europe's top five leagues.

He also broke a record held by Micky Quinn who reached 10 goals in just 6 games in the 1992/93 season, this season the City striker has done it in just 5 games proving how unstoppable he really is.

Arsenal succumb to City’s late equaliser

John Stones scrambled home an equaliser seconds from time amid chaos and controversy to deny Arsenal a spot at the top of the table.

Despite the dismissal of Leandro Trossard, manager Mikel Arteta’s side hung on throughout the second half until the final moments which were filled with drama.

This included Haaland arguing with Gabriel Jesus, throwing the ball at Gabriel Magalhaes and running into Thomas Partey whilst manager Pep Guardiola was shown a yellow card.

Everton extend winless streak

Blues boss Sean Dyche could be close to being sacked after a 1-1 draw with Leicester City at the weekend which extends their winless streak to five games.

Although Everton picked up their first point of the season, Dyche’s side was still far from perfect and if they had been more clinical in the final third then they would have pushed up to 18th and talks of a new manager may have died down.

Stephy Mavididi’s second half equaliser means Everton have now lost three league leads in a row which is something they must work on unless they want to be relegated early this season.

Luis Diaz brace sinks Bournemouth

Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth was dominated by a world class Diaz performance which took him to 5 Premier League goals so far this season, second in the top scorer list and 5 behind the ever-consistent Haaland.

Diaz took advantage of Kepa Arrizabalaga charging off his line for his first then fired home a stunner just minutes later to help the Reds to a 2-0 lead which was topped off by a Darwin Nunez strike in his first start for the club this season.

The Colombian is doing his best to upstage Mohamed Salah with his impact this season as he now sits just 3 goals away from what he managed throughout the entirety of last season.