Toney joining Al Ahli on £403,000-a-week
Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney is set to net a sum of up to £84 million in Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract that includes a basic salary of £403,000-a-week.

Toney will earn more than 13 times what he was getting at the GTech Stadium club.

The England forward had hoped to move on to a big club in the Champions League.

However, that did not take place, which led to him eventually deciding on a move to Al-Ahli.

Toney will join serial Premier League title winner Riyad Mahrez, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and striker Roberto Firmino.

