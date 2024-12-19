Tonali on his time at Newcastle: I'll remember this for the whole of my life

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has revealed he has loved his time at the club after bagging a brace in the EFL Cup against Brentford.

Tonali put in a man-of-the-match performance against Brentford and afterwards spoke about his future at the club after being linked with a move away to Italian clubs AC Milan and Juventus.

The midfield star told the club's TV channel that he has enjoyed his time at the Magpies and that he appreciates everyone who has supported him since joining the club.

"It was a special night for me and a special night for the fans and the team.

"It was not like a dream because everything is possible with this team, and with this gaffer. I am happy, and happy for the players because all of the players helped me in the last year and I feel the love from the players and staff every day. I'll remember this for the whole of my life."

Manager Eddie Howe praised Tonali for his empowering performance after what has been a stuttered start to life on Tyneside for the Italian.

"We are starting to see the best of him (Tonali)," said Howe. "The tweak in position has definitely helped him, he is a lot more comfortable when he is deeper on the pitch. He is showing all the qualities that we knew when we signed him. It is just about finding the right balance for him and the team."