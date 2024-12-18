Impressive Newcastle thump Brentford to book EFL Cup semi-final spot

Newcastle United reached the EFL Cup semi-finals for the second time in three seasons after a convincing 3-1 victory over Brentford at St James’ Park, keeping them unbeaten at home to the Bees since 1934.

Full of confidence after a 4-0 Premier League (PL) triumph over Leicester City at the weekend, an unchanged Newcastle XI started positively on Tyneside, taking the lead inside 10 minutes.

Tino Livramento’s low cross was seemingly diverted clear of danger by Nathan Collins, only for Sandro Tonali to fire a controlled first-time strike into the bottom corner.

Yoane Wissa immediately had a penalty appeal turned down at the other end in what proved to be a rare foray forward for the visitors, with Brentford suffering a second defensive injury as Ethan Pinnock was forced off following Sepp van den Berg’s pre-match withdrawal.

Clearly determined to avenge a 4-2 league defeat earlier in the month, the Magpies were certainly hitting their stride as HT approached, doubling their lead through Tonali, who bagged his first brace for the club by sending a well-timed volley past Mark Flekken.

Only a miracle would now prevent Brentford’s long wait for a win at Newcastle from bleeding into a 10th decade, and it very nearly got worse still for the Bees, only for the upright to come to their rescue as Jacob Murphy’s side-footed effort struck the post.

Somewhat surprisingly, Brentford made a bright start to the second half.

But it was a short-lived revival, as a swift breakaway resulted in Anthony Gordon bending a shot wide of the far post for the second time. Gordon was involved again soon after, this time combining with Murphy, who also curled a strike inches away from the far post.

However, the hosts finally put the result beyond doubt in the 69th minute when Lewis Hall fired an effort at Flekken, whose parry fell kindly for Bruno Guimarães to square to Fabian Schär for a simple tap-in.

Despite a stoppage-time consolation side-footed home by Wissa, Brentford were ultimately denied just a second-ever League Cup semi-final appearance.

Brentford’s disastrous away form continues here, leaving the Bees without a victory against any PL side on the road in any competition this season (D1, L8).

Meanwhile, an eighth consecutive home win in the League Cup sees Newcastle progress to the semi-finals, adding extra fuel to their hopes of winning a first major trophy since 1955 following their loss to Manchester United in the 2023 final.