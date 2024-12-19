Brentford wing-back Lewis-Potter on Newcastle defeat: We need to be nastier

Brentford wing-back Keane Lewis-Potter discussed what went wrong for his team against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

The Bees were beaten 3-1 on the night at St. James’ Park, with Newcastle dominating the contest for long spells.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lewis-Potter felt his team did not do enough to stop Newcastle from playing through them.

He stated: “We need to have a bit of nastiness about us.

“We’re expecting to score two/three/four goals every game - we can’t do that. We can’t go into away games expecting to do that and win games, it’s not going to happen.”

He then added: “They score the first one - that’s going to happen in football - but we can’t let our heads drop.

“And we have to be more solid and aggressive from set-pieces, it’s too easy. It’s difficult right now.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play