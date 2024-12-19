Tribal Football
Frank rues Brentford defending after Newcastle Cup defeat

Ansser Sadiq
Brentford boss Thomas Frank bemoaned their defensive frailties away from home.

The Bees have been one of the form teams in the Premier League at their own stadium.

But their away form has been miserable, with the trend continuing in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United.

After a 3-1 quarter final loss, Frank stated: “On the day, we lost to a better team than us.

"We didn’t defend well enough. That was the key thing. Overall, you can’t go to St James’ Park and concede the three goals we conceded.

"We need to do better. I will look into it, everyone needs to look into it, there’s no doubt about it."

 

