Tierney could leave Arsenal for Turkish giant this week

Tierney could leave Arsenal for Turkish giant this summer

Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney could be off to Turkey in the coming weeks of the transfer window.

The Record are stating that Turkish giants Galatasaray could offer him an exit route from the Emirates Stadium club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tierney is no longer in favor at Arsenal under their boss Mikel Arteta, who wants to cash in on him.

Given the Turkish window remains open after the Premier League window, there is ample time to get a deal done.

However, Tierney is currently injured and would have to pass a medical for the deal to go through.

He still has two years left to run on a £110,000-a-week contract with Arsenal.