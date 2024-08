Porto expect to re-sign Arsenal midfielder Vieira today

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira is due in Portugal today.

O Jogo says Arsenal and Porto were finalising terms over a loan arrangement for the attacker.

With terms due to be settled, Vieira was due in Portugal late Tuesday morning ahead of taking a Porto medical.

Vieira left Porto two summers ago for Arsenal, but struggled for regular minutes last season.

His loan return to Porto will not include a permanent option.