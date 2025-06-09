Pecsi's agent reveals he won't leave Liverpool on loan as he competes with Mamardashvili

Armin Pecsi's agent, Matyas Esterhazy has opened up on the young goalkeeper and how he will stay at the side next season.

As Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join the Reds to rival Alisson Becker for a spot between the posts, Pesci has his sights on fighting for a place in the first team under manager Arne Slot. The 20-year-old became the Premier League champions' second signing of the summer over the weekend as he put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which will not include a loan out to another side next season.

This was confirmed when Pecsi's agent, Esterhazy spoke to M4 Sport and revealed that a major part of the deal to sign the young shot stopper was that he would stay with the side instead of being immediately cast off to a lesser side for more game time.

"Armin will be at Liverpool next season, this was one of the most important links in our decision.

"We chose Liverpool because they outlined a professional plan that we can identify with, and Armin is a very intelligent, patient and ambitious player.

"We have long believed that Ármin is one of the most valuable goalkeepers in the world in his age group and Liverpool recognised this, which we are very happy about," added Esterhazy.

"The moment of change has come in his career, to change and take the next step in his life. He had several options to choose from, and I think he made the right decision."

The Reds have lost Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford and Pesci may see that as an opportunity to try and prove himself with the academy sides next season, despite Mamardashvili’s arrival. With so many options at Arne Slot’s disposal already, it will be difficult for him to get his break in the starting eleven but he has proven that he can be relied upon at his former side at Puskas Akademia and it takes just a few injuries for him to be boosted into the first team.