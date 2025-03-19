Newcastle defender Burn admits Tuchel talking up England team spirit

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has detailed new England coach Thomas Tuchel's first rallying speech to the players.

Burn admits the German has talked up team spirit and also laid out his ambitions for the Three Lions.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said yesterday: “He said that the goal is to put another star on the jersey.

"You could just see looking around that people were tuned in and really want to buy into that.

“He (Tuchel) said he'd spoken to players from previous tournaments and from other countries about what the difference was between when they went out in early rounds and what happened when they won it.

“And a lot of it was about interactions. He spoke about in the NBA - the best teams historically in the NBA are normally the teams who are sort of like high-fiving each other, picking each other up and having a lot of those interactions.

“We do a lot of that in Newcastle and speak about it. They can just keep people switched on and give people little bits to keep motivation levels high.”

Burn added, “I’d say from speaking to him (Tuchel) last night, I've got confidence that everything possible will be done to try and finally bring the trophy home.”