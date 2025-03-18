Burn on his England call-up: I'm not just coming in to be a cheerleader, I want to play"

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has spoken in England's latest press conference as they prepare to face Albania in the World Cup Qualifiers this Friday.

On the back of lifting the EFL Cup at the weekend, Burn has answered questions from the media who were desperate to speak to the defender who said he felt like he was dreaming in what has been an emotional week. Burn was first asked about the England call-up and his man-of-the-match performance in the final at the weekend.

“I’d definitely say I’ve had worse weeks. The manager 'Facetimes' us on Tuesday, he said they were debating whether they were calling us up.

“Six o’clock Thursday night I had not heard anything then I got a text at 10 pm.

“I got a Facetime call and I did struggle to sleep. He said first of all not professional being in bed for 10 pm. So, I apologised for that.

“Then he said he has been ringing everyone that had not made the squad. He said he needed to end the day on a good note.”

The 32-year-old also opened up on his leadership qualities and what he can bring to Tuchel’s side over the next few weeks.

"I feel like I’m a leader on and off the pitch. I fit into that role. It is going to be tough coming with all the international players, but that's how I feel I can best help the team.

"It was strange, as soon as I left the stadium (Wembley), it switched to this. We got the bus back at 12 o’clock. It was getting rowdy and I was ready to go back to bed.

"I’ve got the ability to play international level. I want to make the most of it and try get on the pitch as much as possible."

He then said he has the "ultimate aim" of helping the side qualify for the 2026 World Cup and to get in the squad for that tournament as the Three Lions chase down silverware once again.

Burn again spoke on being called up at 32, an age where a lot of England players are looked over for fresh young talent such as Miles Lewis-Skelly who was called up this month.

"I've waited a long time for this opportunity and I didn't want to spoil it.

"He (Thomas Tuchel) said I've been playing well for a long time. I'm not just coming in to be a cheerleader - I want to play.

"You need to be given those opportunities. Now I want to make the most of it and get on the pitch as much as possible."

Burn also spoke on being overlooked by former England boss Gareth Southgate and how the introduction of Tuchel is like a new slate.

"I feel I've got a good few years in me, no retirement yet! I think I have been overlooked, but I understood it - what Gareth did to bring England where it was to where it is now.

"In my opinion, he treated it more like a club, which worked well for them. It wasn't like it was back in the day.

"It was about the togetherness, but that worked against me a little bit. So, when the new manager came in, it was kind of a new slate. Luckily, the new manager has taken a chance on me and I want to grasp the opportunity."

Finally, he spoke about receiving an emotional letter from his dad before the 2023 League Cup final and how proud he was after such an achievement.

"That letter was from the previous final and it had obviously come up again.

"We learned lessons from that going into the second final. We got all the letters on the day and there was people crying on the day. He (Dan Burn's father) is very proud.

"Not had a chance to speak to him while I have been here. I have not called him and he will not be happy!"