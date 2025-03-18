Wilshere insists Arsenal whiz Lewis-Skelly can handle England senior call

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Norwich City assistant coach Jack Wilshere is delighted for Myles Lewis-Skelly over his first England call.

Wilshere worked with the youngster as Arsenal U18 coach and insisted the 18 year-old can handle the step up.

He said: “With Myles, it is not a case of, ‘Is he too young?’.

“He just wants to be in a team, wants to lead and has an incredible family around him — and that’s important as well. He’d be able to handle playing at the World Cup.

“I remember my journey coming through and I was in the first team at Arsenal, then I was called into the U19s at England.

“Don’t get me wrong, at that point I was just happy to represent my country and wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, now I’m ready for the first team’.

“But I was going from training with the first team, playing in the Champions League, playing in the Premier League, to then playing U19s.

“But we can be braver as a nation and Jude Bellingham has shown that as he went quickly into the senior team.”

Wilshere also helped bring through Lewis-Skelly's Arsenal teammate Ethan Nwaneri and told The Sun: “In U15s, U16s and U18s football, those two could always make something happen but they are very different people.

“Myles is more of a natural leader and wants to bring everyone with him.

“Ethan is just really driven and asks, ‘What do I need to do?’ He would come and seek advice and feedback from coaches.

"In the world we live in, with social media, there are other distractions for players.

“It’s harder and you see players get distracted by that — but Ethan and Myles were never like that.”

 

