Three red cards as Forest No2 Silva admits "very emotional finish" after Brighton draw

Nottingham Forest assistant boss Rui Pedro Silva was reluctant to discuss the red cards from today's 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Forest boss Nuno and Brighton counterpart Fabian Hurzeler both saw red after Morgan Gibbs-White was sent off for a tackle on Seagulls striker Joao Pedro.

Silva said at the final whistle: "I think in the moment we finished the game very emotional. In the moment fighting for the game to remain unbeaten.

"I'm not able to judge at the moment.

"In this moment the game was a very good game. There are other things to talk about instead of the red card.

"As a team we always play to win. But it's a very tough stadium. A point is a fair point.

"The way we changed the game with the subs went more to our side. We controlled more of the game and had more chances."