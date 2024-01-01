Slavia Prague boss Trpisovsky reveals Brighton, Forest interest

Slavia Prague boss Jindrich Trpisovsky has discussed how close he's come to moving to England.

Trpisovsky was linked with Brighton over the summer before their appointment of Fabian Hurzeler.

“The biggest interest was probably from Nottingham Forest when we were playing in the Champions League and they were trying to get into the Premier League,” Trpisovsky told Radiozurnal Sport, when asked about his Premier League ambitions.

“I’ve thought about this a lot.

"Then this summer, I was thinking about one offer from a club in Western Europe (Brighton) and it was hard to refuse.”