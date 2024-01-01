FCN coach Olsen "proud" Egeli being watched by Newcastle, Palace

FC Nordsjælland coach Jens Fønsskov Olsen is happy hearing Premier League scouts are watching Sindre Walle Egeli.

Egeli is being tracked by Crystal Palace, West Ham, Newcastle, Brighton and Brentford, with a £25m price mooted for the Norwegian teen.

Olsen said after Friday's defeat at Viborg: "I don't know how it is for Sindre.

"For me, it is something that makes me proud. I work at a club where we have such good players and when we have good players there will always be rumours.

"We know football is a crazy world where things can happen from one day to the next. I don't know if it's natural with the amounts they mention, but our players are often linked to every other club, so it's not something I think about anymore."