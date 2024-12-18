Liverpool attacker Diaz still pining for Barcelona move

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz is still pining for a move to Barcelona, it has been revealed.

Diaz has a deal to 2027 with the Reds, but the Colombia international is already in talks over a new contract.

Antena2 says, however, negotiations between Liverpool and Díaz have stalled.

The parties cannot agree on an extension. Therefore, the 27-year-old could yet be on the move this summer.

Díaz is said to have set his sights on a move to Spanish giants Barcelona .

Liverpool prefer to keep the star, but are ready to accept bids in the region of €80m.

It's no secret that Barcelona want to strengthen with a new left winger next year.

