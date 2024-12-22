Liverpool attacker Diaz warms to Barcelona interest

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz retains hopes of eventually joining Barcelona.

The Colombia attacker has ambitions of eventually playing in LaLiga, where Atletico Madrid are also keen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mundo Deportivo says Diaz currently favours a move to Barca and is attracted to the prospect of playing for a Spanish-speaking club.

Barca are willing to try for Diaz next summer, knowing Liverpool rate him at around €75m.

Diaz has five goals and two assists in the Premier League this season.