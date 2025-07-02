Thomas Muller opens up on his failed Man Utd move: Yeah, I thought about it...

Muller opens up on his failed Man Utd move: Yeah, I thought about it...

Thomas Muller has spoken about how he nearly ended up at Manchester United in 2015.

Earlier this month, Muller announced that he would not be extending his contract with Bayern Munich, as his deal is set to expire, which has led to questions about his future. The 35-year-old sat down for an interview with CBS Sports and opened up about a number of subjects including his links to United a decade ago.

The German forward was wanted by Louis van Gaal during his reign as United manager in 2015 in a move that never materialized.

“Yeah, I thought about it.

“There were some moments I thought it would be nice to experience it.”

When asked if a move to United looked appealing, he confirmed that a move would not happen anytime soon but it did appeal to him many times in the past when he was closer to his prime.

“Many times… or do you mean now?

“Now? No, no. I’m not the right guy for them and they are not the right club for me. They won’t have fun and I won’t have fun so that’s not a match.”

Van Gaal spoke to talkSPORT in the past, admitting that he did aim to sign the German international in a move that could have greatly improve a United side who were still suffering the loss of Alex Ferguson.

“I tried to bring Muller to Manchester both in the 2014/2015 season and in the 2015/2016 season. In 2015 it would have been possible if his wife had been a little more open to a transfer abroad.

“At least that was the reason Thomas gave my assistant Marcel Bout, who had had all the conversations with him, why the transfer had been rejected.”