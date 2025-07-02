Liverpool reject approach from Bayern Munich for Diaz as the club aim to keep him

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz as transfer speculation continues.

Diaz made 50 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists. His consistency on the pitch over the past few years has attracted the attention of many top sides, including La Liga champions Barcelona, who were rejected by the Reds earlier this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have now emerged as potential suitors for Diaz after an unsuccessful pursuit of Florian Wirt,z who joined Liverpool and after they lost Leroy Sane, who has transferred to Galatasaray.

The Colombian has scored 41 goals in 148 appearances across all competitions and manager Arne Slot is keen to keep him as the club rejected Bayern’s approach without the need for negotiations. When addressing his future while on international duty, Diaz admitted that he is very happy at Liverpool and that his future is all down to him.

“I'm very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they've made me feel really welcome.

“Right now we're in contact with them because we're speaking with (other) clubs. It's normal, the market is open, and we're trying to sort out what's best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn't make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that's it, everything depends on them obviously, it's up to me to decide what's best for us.”

Diaz, who has two years left on his deal, clearly isn’t for sale and Slot will be hoping to keep him in the squad ahead of the new season. However, now an approach has been made from Bayern it will be interesting to see Diaz’s response and if he will try and forge a move towards the Bundesliga.