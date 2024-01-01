Thiago impressed by Gravenberch in new Liverpool role

Former Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara is thrilled to see the progress made by Ryan Gravenberch.

The two were teammates last season, when Gravenberch arrived from Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he struggled under coach Jurgen Klopp, he has shown his best qualities for new boss Arne Slot.

“All great players have to get experience, they have to adapt to different experiences they live in the game. And he is doing that,” Thiago told Liverpoolfc.com.

“He is just getting better in that position in the midfield, sometimes the No.6. You can see it is really flowing through the midfielders, it’s really good to see how he is evolving and adapting to that position.

“He is an intelligent kid so he will adapt very fast. Any moment of the game, anything that the coach says, he did it.

“We have to say that they played incredibly well the three in the midfield because it’s not just him, it’s Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) there, it’s Dom (Szoboszlai) as well around. Being surrounded by good players makes you a better player as well.”