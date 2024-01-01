Tribal Football
Slot delighted with Dutch pair after Liverpool win at AC Milan
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has lavished praise on two of his Dutch stars last night.

The Reds were 3-1 winners in the Champions League group stages against AC Milan.

After the come from behind win away from home, Slot reserved praise for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and forward Cody Gakpo.

He stated: “I was standing just a second ago next to Clarence Seedorf on the desk. They also talked about Ryan and Cody and I said it's a special place for Dutch players to play because of the former players that have played here. 

“To put a performance in like this is always nice as a Liverpool player and at a venue like this it's even nicer. Yes, you can pick these two, but I think I could pick a few others as well that played really well. 

“Like always, it's very difficult for an individual to play well if the whole team doesn't play well and vice versa. The whole team played well and then the individuals can shine from there.”

