Carragher lavishes praise on to Gravenberch after he excels in new role

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher lavished praise on midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Carragher was on CBS Sports Golazo in the USA for Liverpool's win over Milan on punditry duty.

Gravenberch struggled last season under Jurgen Klopp, but has shone under Arne Slot this season.

Carragher stated: "I think this happens with every new manager at every new team.

"They come on and have an effect on a player who you maybe thought was not good enough or the last manager didn’t really like. And I think that player is Gravenberch in midfield.

"I think he looks a completely different player now under this manager than he did Jurgen Klopp, so that’s been a real plus for Liverpool."