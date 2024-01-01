The top 5 U21 Ipswich players to watch this season

Ipswich Town have a fantastic academy filled with young talent, here are five of the best who could make a real impact in the future.

CIERAN SLICKER

The 21-year-old joined the Blues from Manchester City last summer and started in the Carabao Cup against Bristol Rovers and Reading, keeping a clean sheet in the former and winning the penalty shoot-out in the latter as he impressed manager Kieran McKenna.

McKenna is keen for Slicker to play a full season of senior football which sparked loan offers this summer with Scottish sides Kilmarnock and Ross County interested.

Slicker is a fantastic young talent at the club who much like last season could see some minutes on the pitch in cup competitions as he continues to develop.

LEON AYINDE

Ayinde has joined National League side Rochdale on loan until January as he looks to earn more minutes on the pitch this season and grow to his full potential.

The 20-year-old forward featured for Kieran McKenna's side throughout pre-season and impressed many after becoming a regular goal scorer for John McGreal's team in the Professional Development League

The young striker has a bright future at Ipswich and if his loan pays off, he could find himself fighting for a place in the first team in the second half of the season.

LIAM DELAP

Ipswich forked out £20m to take Delap off Manchester City's hands this summer and the move looks to have paid off after he scored a fantastic goal against Fulham which secured his side their first point of the season.

That goal was the club's first at Portman Road in the Premier League for 22 years - a historic day for both Delap and the club as they look to avoid relegation this season.

Delap had loan spells at Stoke, Preston, and Hull in recent years but looks to have found a home at Ipswich where he can earn not just regular minutes but also lead the front line despite his young age.

OMARI HUTCHINSON

Hutchinson signed a five-year contract with the Tractor Boys this summer as he made the move from Chelsea in what was a club-record deal at the time.

The 20-year-old impressed whilst on loan at Portman Road last season in the Championship as he contributed 10 goals and six assists in their automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The youngster already looks so comfortable in the Premier League with his close control and ability to escape tight corners leaving many wondering why Chelsea let him go.

CAMERON HUMPHREYS

Humphreys has joined Wycombe Wanderers on-loan and scored a fine goal on his debut as the Chairboys won 2-0 at Rotherham.

McKenna has heaped praise on the young midfielder in recent weeks.

“As I've said many times, Cameron is such an important player for us," said McKenna.

“He's been a fantastic part of the success that we've had, I have to say, and people won't fully understand that.

“But it's pretty unique when you have a 20-year-old who is also one of your standard bearers day to day, one of the best players in training day-in and day-out, is one of the most professional players in the group and the most committed players in the group.”

The 20-year-old has a very bright future ahead of him and will be a crucial player for Wycombe this season. If he continues his rise he could break into the Ipswich first team and avoid having to move away for minutes on the pitch.