Man City striker Delap spotted at Ipswich

Manchester City striker Liam Delap is visiting Premier League clubs as he considers his next move.

TWTD says the 21 year-old visited Portman Road last week.

Ipswich Town are among clubs interested in the young forward.

Delap spent last season on-loan at Hull City, where he scored eight times in 26 starts and six sub appearances.

He has a deal with City to 2026.