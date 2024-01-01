The top 5 U20 Brentford players to watch this season

Brentford will be aiming for a European spot this season and these five youngsters could help the side reach that goal this season.

JI-SOO KIM

Advertisement Advertisement

This teenager recently laid out his ambitions for the season in a recent interview.

"My goal has always been to make my Premier League debut as soon as possible, and I will continue to work tirelessly to achieve this objective.”

The 19-year-old is looking towards his debut under manager Thomas Frank following his promotion to the Bees' first team this summer.

The South Korea international is a strong defender who could have a serious role to play for Brentford this campaign as he rises through the ranks.

YUNUS EMRE KONAK

Konak, an 18-year-old Turkish midfielder who joined from Sivasspor, suffered a hip injury earlier this year which has been persistent throughout his career.

Despite his injury the midfielder could play a role this season under Frank who admires the youngster as he is aggressive, closes players down, wins tackles, and can distribute cleanly.

Last year, Konak was named as one of “the 60 best young talents of world football born in 2006” by The Guardian, proof of which shows how talented he is and why the club signed him.

YEGOR YARMOYUK

At 20 years old, Yarmoyuk is a Ukrainian star who made 30 appearances for Brentford last season as he broke into the first team.

The midfielder signed a new five-year contract with the club last season after impressing manager Frank.

Versaility is Yarmoyuk’s strong suit as he can play as a 6,8 or a 10 in the middle of the pitch, which means Frank can utilise him anywhere in midfield which will prove to be a major advantage for the youngster as he looks to earn more game time.

ANDRE GREY

Brentford Academy graduate Andre Grey signed his first one-year professional contract last month after joining from non-League side Corinthian Casuals.

Grey has made the jump to the B team recently from the under 18’s and was named in the Standard’s: London's top 50 youngsters: best academy stars across the capital this year.

The young defender is a real prospect for Brentford and could play a huge part in the first team if he continues his form and consistency this season.

OLLIE SHIELD

At 17 years old, Shield compares himself to Mohamed Salah due to his direct play and ability to beat his man in one-versus-one situations out wide.

The young forward joined Brentford's academy from Southampton last summer and is another player who has been promoted to the B team due to his impressive form.

Shield is a real talent for the future and he could see some minutes on the pitch this season as Brentford continue to tap their B team for potential first team prospects.