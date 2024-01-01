Tribal Football
Wissa happy helping Brentford defeat Palace: It was close
Yoane Wissa was happy to score in Brentford's victory over Crystal Palace.

Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo scored in Sunday's 2-1 win.

“I’m very happy and very pleased with the performance,” said Wissa afterwards.

“It was tough a game – it’s the first time we’ve won against them – so I’m pleased with the performance. It was a close game and today it went our way.”

Of his goal, Wissa laughed: “I think it’s my best goal ever, a cross from Dams, Collins shot and I followed.

“It’s difficult to stay onside, especially when you know someone is going to shoot. The keeper struggled to save it, and I am a striker so I have to sniff!”

On a trip to Liverpool next weekend, he added: “You never know what can happen. We must try to enjoy. We know they are a top team in the Premier League, but we will try to play. The main thing is to enjoy, because this is what we all dreamt of.”

