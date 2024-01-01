Palace midfielder Eze: Brentford defeat tough to take

Crystal Palace’s opening weekend defeat at Brentford was not easy to stomach.

That is the view of attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, who thought he should have scored in the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eze had a direct freekick disallowed by the referee for a soft foul by a Palace player as it was being taken.

“It’s tough to take, but I think the main thing is (putting in) good performances, and over the course of the season you're going to win more games,” he told the BBC.

“It’s difficult to take, but we'll move on.”

“I was told that he blew too early, he said he made a mistake,” he added.

“It's something that maybe could have changed the game, but we have to deal with it. We had so many more chances as well, so it's not like that was our only chance.

“But it was a good performance, I think if we put in performances like that we will do well so it’s something to build on.”